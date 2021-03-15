Red-hot Iheanacho Scores First Hat Trick as Leicester Crush Sheffield Utd

PREMIER LEAGUE

*Dedicates his three goals to all mothers around the world

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first ever hat trick in the English Premier League as Leicester City hammered hapless Sheffield United 5-0 to keep on course Foxes top four finish dream this season.

The Super Eagles forward has scored in his last three consecutive games with a five-goal tally to show for his new devastating form.

The defeat condemned the Blades to the bottom of the English topflight and are now sure candidates for relegation. The departure of manager Chris Wilder and the take over of the Blades by Under-23s boss, Paul Heckingbottom, appears not yielding any positive result.

Speaking with reporters shortly after his first ever hat-trick for Leicester on Mother’s Day, Man of the Match, Iheanacho dedicated his goals to all mothers around the world.

” I’ve been waiting for this day to come. I’m grateful to God, my teammates and my manager for for helping me grow.

“I wish everyone a happy Mother’s Day. I dedicate this match ball to all the mothers in the world.

(On playing with teammate Jamie Vardy), the Nigerian international said: “Playing with him is a joy, he makes so much space for me. I’m really happy, I’m delighted. Even when he’s not scoring he’s helping the team to win.

“It was the first win at home for a while and it’s a clean sheet as well so we’re all really happy.

“The gaffer made it clear when he came in that we need to keep going. We’re getting very near to the top, hopefully we (can) finish near there,” gushed Iheanacho as he walked away with the match ball tucked under his armpit.

Leicester were far superior at King Power Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Iheanacho continued his fine goalscoring form as the Foxes ran riot in the second half.

Iheanacho scored the first of his three goals when he met Jamie Vardy’s cut-back to break the deadlock shortly before the interval.

Ayoze Perez had come closest to an early opener with a flicked header that Aaron Ramsdale diverted onto the post, but the Spaniard got the goal his performance deserved with a fine finish into the bottom corner after 64 minutes.

Iheanacho got his second from Vardy’s excellent pass five minutes later, before the Nigeria international’s powerful strike sealed his treble.

Vardy thought he had ended a six-game goal drought with his shot 10 minutes from time, but Blades defender Ethan Ampadu made the decisive touch.

Leicester temporarily moved

into second place but returned to third after Manchester United defeated West Ham 1-0 in a late fixture last night while Sheffield United remained at the bottom on 14 points from 29 games.

