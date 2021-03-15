Grammy Awards 2021: Full List of Winners

By Vanessa Obioha

Despite the drudgery that accompany most award shows in a pandemic-driven era, the 2021 Grammy awards proved to be the opposite. The show proved that even in the midst of a pandemic, music can create historic moments.

Held in Los Angeles in the United States, the show hosted by Trevor Noah recorded impressive moments with surprise wins and captivating performances. In the top four categories Beyoncé who won four Grammys including Best Music Video for her song ‘Brown Skin Girl’ featuring Nigerian artiste Wizkid and her daughter Blue Ivy, made history as the artist with most Grammy wins of all time. She has now accumulated 28 Grammy wins.

Also the top four categories were won by women. Billie Eilish won the Record of the Year (Everything I Wanted);

Taylor Swift clinched the Album of the Year award (Folklore); H.E.R. smiled home with the Song of the Year award (I Can’t Breathe); while rap artiste Megan Thee Stallion was crowned the Best New Artist.

Nigerian afro-fusion singer Burna Boy took home the coveted Best Global Music Album for his album ‘Twice As Tall’. See the complete list below:



Record of the Year “Everything I Wanted,” Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski and Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish) Album of the Year “Folklore,” Taylor Swift Song of the Year “I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Song of the Year “I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Best New Artist Megan Thee Stallion Best Pop Solo Performance “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande Best Pop Vocal Album “Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album “American Standard,” James Taylor Best Dance Recording “10%,” Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis Best Dance/Electronic Album “Bubba,” Kaytranada Best Contemporary Instrumental Album “Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” Snarky Puppy Best Rock Performance “Shameika,” Fiona Apple Best Metal Performance “Bum-Rush,” Body Count Best Rock Song “Stay High,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) Best Rock Album “The New Abnormal,” The Strokes Best Alternative Music Album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple Best R&B Performance “Black Parade,” Beyoncé Best Traditional R&B Performance “Anything For You,” Ledisi Best R&B Song “Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello) Best Progressive R&B Album “It Is What It Is,” Thundercat Best R&B Album “Bigger Love,” John Legend Best Rap Performance “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé Best Melodic Rap Performance “Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak Best Rap Song “Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé) Best Rap Album “King’s Disease,” Nas Best Country Solo Performance “When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill Best Country Duo/Group Performance “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber Best Country Song “Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) Best Country Album “Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert Best New Age Album “More Guitar Stories,” Jim “Kimo” West Best Improvised Jazz Solo “All Blues,” Chick Corea, soloist Best Jazz Vocal Album “Secrets Are The Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez Best Jazz Instrumental Album “Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album “Data Lords,” Maria Schneider Orchestra Best Latin Jazz Album “Four Questions,” Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Best Gospel Performance/Song “Movin’ On,” Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters (Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music) Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song “There Was Jesus,” Case Beathard, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams, songwriters (Zach Williams and Dolly Parton) Best Gospel Album “Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton Best Contemporary Christian Music Album “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West Best Roots Gospel Album “Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album),” Fisk Jubilee Singers Best Latin Pop or Urban Album “YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album “La Conquista Del Espacio,” Fito Paez Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) “Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1,” Natalia Lafourcade Best Tropical Latin Album “40,” Grupo Niche Best American Roots Performance “I Remember Everything,” John Prine Best American Roots Song “I Remember Everything,” Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine) Best Americana Album “World on the Ground,” Sarah Jarosz Best Bluegrass Album “Home,” Billy Strings Best Traditional Blues Album “Rawer Than Raw,” Bobby Rush Best Contemporary Blues Album “Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?,” Fantastic Negrito Best Folk Album “All the Good Times,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings Best Regional Roots Music Album “Atmosphere,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers Best Reggae Album “Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals Best Global Music Album “Twice as Tall,” Burna Boy Best Children’s Music Album “All the Ladies,” Joanie Leeds Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling) “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow Best Comedy Album “Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish Best Musical Theater Album “Jagged Little Pill,” Original Cast Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media “Jojo Rabbit,” Various Artists Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media “Joker,” Hildur Guonadottir, composer Best Song Written For Visual Media “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Best Instrumental Composition “Sputnik,” Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider) Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella “Donna Lee,” John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley) Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals “He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody) Best Recording Package “Vols. 11 & 12,” Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions) Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package “Ode to Joy,” Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco) Best Album Notes “Dead Man’s Pop,” Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements) Best Historical Album “It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers,” Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers) Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical “Hyperspace,” Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua and Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck) Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Andrew Watt Best Remixed Recording “Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (Saint Jhn) Best Engineered Album, Classical “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar,’” David Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago Symphony Orchestra) Producer of the Year, Classical David Frost Best Orchestral Performance “Ives: Complete Symphonies,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) Best Opera Recording “Gershwin: Porgy and Bess,” David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue and Eric Owens; “David Frost,” producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Best Choral Performance “Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua,” JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann and Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and UCLA Chamber Singers) Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance “Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet Best Classical Instrumental Solo “Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra,” Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony) Best Classical Solo Vocal Album “Smyth: The Prison,” Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra) Best Classical Compendium “Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke,” Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer Best Contemporary Classical Composition “Rouse: Symphony No. 5,” Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero and Nashville Symphony) Best Music Video “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and WizKid Best Music Film “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

