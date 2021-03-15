Fintiri Offers Automatic Employment, Scholarship to Five Best Graduates

By Daji Sani

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has offered automatic employment to five over-all best graduates of the Adamawa State University, who will also proceed for further studies abroad on scholarship.

The governor made the offered at the university fifth to 13th convocation held over the weekend at the main campus of the university in Mubi.

He noted that out of 92 graduands who bagged first class degrees, five measured up as the best graduating students drawn from various sets, hence the government needed to reward hard work in order to encourage performance and excellence in the university.

He said the university should encouraged research and excellence to solve its challenges in its immediate environments.

“The university should prove itself worthy by providing solution to challenges facing it, beginning with electricity, water and other problematic services within the campus,” he said.

According to Fintiri, “It is incumbent on the university community, with its array of professors, to help itself.

“As we depart from here after this convocation today, I leave you with the challenge of solving basically the service problems on your campus.

“My findings reveal that the university is grappling with problems in services such as water, electricity and waste disposal.

“Instead of spending millions on diesel to power generators, for instance, why can’t the university devote itself to research in alternative and cheap energy for the campus?”

Fintiri said his administration has prioritised education in his 11 point agenda for the state, adding that he will make sure that the state university competes with other universities of the world.

The Vice Chancellor of the Adamawa State University, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, had complained while delivering her address at the convocation ceremony that the university depends almost wholly on power generators as electricity supply to Mubi is epileptic.

The vice chancellor, who also lamented that the university was holding its convocation after 12 years of the last one in 2009, apologised to the graduands of the succeeding academic sessions, who could not be convoked until now.

After the first convocation in 2006 and the second in 2009, the university was weighed down by crises, including Boko Haram occupation of the main campus in 2014, disharmony between staff unions and management afterwards, and COVID-19 which foreclosed a move for convocation last year.

