Enterprise Group Opens Life Assurance Company in Nigeria

Ebere Nwoji

Enterprise Life Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of Enterprise Group Plc Ghana, has opened operations in Nigeria with a promise of a new life for Nigerians.

Speaking during the company’s formal unveiling in Lagos, the Managing Director, Funmi Omo, stated that the company intended to reframe the way Nigerians see life insurance by making it an appealing proposition that is easy to accept, embrace and adopt as part of life’s necessities.

She said Enterprise Life is about people and its products are carefully designed to help people plan their lives and fulfil their dreams.

She said though Enterprise Life Assurance Company, simply known as Enterprise Life, is new in Nigeria, the company is not new in the life insurance business.

“Enterprise Life has, in key West African markets, built decades of experience and expertise in delivering innovative Life Insurance solutions that support customers’ quest for a fulfilled and quality life across key West African markets”.

“Enterprise Life understands that Nigerians are resourceful and ingenious people who need

to be supported with the appropriate platforms, products and services that will enable them face the future with confidence. Thus, its business model focuses on the needs of the customer and delivering exceptional value that gives them advantage in the pursuit and fulfilment of their aspirations”, Omo stated.

Speaking further on the company’ product offering to Nigerians, Omo stated, “We will put the customer’ needs at the heart of all operations by delivering life insurance solutions in an unconventional manner. We have a team of trained field officers called Life Planners who just graduated from our Life Planner’s Academy after months of intense training. These Life Planners will sit with customers, take time to understand and distil their needs, and then work together with each customer to develop bespoke solutions that suits their individual needs, lifestyle and aspirations.” she noted

She said Enterprise Life is a member of Enterprise Group Plc with headquarters in Ghana, with roots dating back to 1924.

According to her, a publicly listed, blue-chip, financial services company, Enterprise subsidiaries are each market leaders in their fields of life insurance, general insurance, pensions, funeral services and real estate.

She said after several decades as an industry leader in the Ghanaian market, Enterprise Life expanded into the Gambia where it has equally built a solid reputation for its innovative solutions and excellent customer relationships.

She further said building on its footprints and vast experience, Enterprise Life has entered into the Nigerian market with a mission to deliver customer focused and needs-based Life Insurance services to give Nigerians superior advantage over life’s situations.

