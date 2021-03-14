Gunmen Assassinate Police Boss Wife

By George Okoh

Eunice, wife of Ibe Aghanya, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of police, has been killed by unknown gunmen in Benue state.

Aghanya served as commissioner of police in Benue, and later became DIG in charge of zone 2. The Benue Police Command confirmed that the assassination occurred on Saturday afternoon.

According to NAN, Catherine Anene, Benue police public relations officer, said the victim was killed at her Makurdi residence, behind Kismet Hotel.

Anene added that investigations into the incident is ongoing. The deceased is said to be the owner of Euniland Bread, located in Makurdi.

Back in 2008, gunmen had reportedly attacked Aghanya’s residence in Benue — at the time, he was commissioner of police in Kogi state.

He also served as commissioner of police in Ekiti state. Aghanya’s wife’s death comes less than two weeks after gunmen killed Terkura, brother to Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue state, during an attack which occurred on March 2.

His aide, Solomon, was also killed by the gunmen when they were attacked at Terkura’s hometown in Anyiin LGA of Benue.

“At about 1930hrs, information was received that while Dr Terkura Suswam and his aide, Mr Solomon, sat opposite his house at Elohim Plaza, Anyiin to supervise repairs at the said plaza, yet-to-be-identified gunmen, who drove in a Toyota Camry vehicle, attacked and shot him and his aide,” Anene had said in a statement.

