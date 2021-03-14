Benin Top Scorer Says No Mistake Against Nigeria

AFCON 2022 QUALIFIER

Benin on-form striker Jodel Dossou has warned the Squirrels cannot afford to make any mistakes against star-studded Super Eagles as they aim to win at home to book their ticket to the 2021 AFCON.

Dossou has scored 10 goals for French club Clermont this season and he is widely regarded as the man to upset Nigeria in a crucial AFCON qualifier on March 27 in Porto-Novo.

Benin are a point behind leaders Nigeria and will qualify to the AFCON in Cameroon next year with win at home.

Dossou, who was match winner against Lesotho and Sierra Leone in the qualifiers thus far, said the team are very much aware of the importance of the upcoming match and they hope not to leave anything to chance.

“This match is a very decisive match for us. We have the weapons to take on this team that we have already played against (Eagles best Benin 2-1 in Benin City two years ago) and a team that I respect very well,” he said in an interview with ORTB.

“If we are focused and play well, we can win.

“We are playing at home and we know a win will qualify us as our final qualifier will be against Sierra Leone. It is therefore up to us to pull out all the stops to snatch this qualifying ticket for our fans who are always there for us.”

He further said: “As a team, we’ve been talking about it for a few months now. We know it’s a very difficult game for us. I can reassure you that we take this game very seriously.

