New-generation Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan Ready for Enthusiasts

Lovers of Mercedes-Benz premium cars can now have the new-generation Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in their collection from the middle of this year.

According to a statement issued by the automaker, the Mercedes-Maybach brand represents the manifestation of sophisticated luxury in its most advanced form. The new-generation Mercedes-Maybach S-Class offers an elegant combination of sublime beauty, refinement and tailored craftsmanship, alongside its industry- leading innovations in terms of intelligent drive, connectivity and driving comfort. This dedication to the highest form of status and style is apparent not only by the supreme quality materials and carefully hand-painted colours, but further emphasised by the luxurious, Maybach-specific features and exceptional design expected from this exclusive and highly compelling model. The all-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan will be priced from $184,900* and will arrive in U.S. dealerships in mid-2021.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class combines the class-leading technology of the Mercedes-Benz flagship model with the exclusivity and elegant luxury of the Maybach brand. This luxurious new model showcases myriad Maybach-exclusive features, including the distinctive front bumper and grille with vertical chrome louvres and Maybach lettering, standing Mercedes-Benz star on the hood, exclusive wheel portfolio and refined finishing details such as the engine hood trim strip and illuminated Maybach emblem on the C-Pillar.

The new-generation executive sedan is incredibly well-equipped and receives many of the revolutionary technological innovations introduced on the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class as standard. The modern and progressive interior showcases a new 12.8” OLED multimedia touchscreen display in the center console and five screens in the front and rear in order to conveniently meet the needs of the driver and passengers alike. The new Maybach also debuts the second generation of the sophisticated, learning-capable MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system with advanced Voice Control and 50% more processing power compared to the previous MBUX system. Individual MBUX profiles can be activated by biometric authentication via fingerprint sensor, voice control or facial recognition. New near-ear speakers are integrated into the front seats allowing for further personalization – for example, so that only the driver can hear navigation instructions. The interior also showcases all- new technology such as Active Ambient Lighting that uses advanced LED technology to enhance the in-car experience by visually supporting the driver assistance systems or by flashing to identify the current speaker when interacting with MBUX.

Additional new features such as the 3D driver display, which includes a 3D Instrument Cluster and Augmented Reality Head-Up Display, further supplement MBUX and Augmented Video for Navigation. This marks the first time Augmented Video is incorporated directly in the Head-Up Display, projecting images in the driver’s field of vision to enhance the driver assistance systems and navigation information. For instance, the 3D driver display provides a comprehensive view of the vehicle’s surroundings and enhances the ATTENTION ASSIST functionality with a microsleep warning that uses an infrared interior camera to register characteristics and movements in order to detect driver distraction or drowsiness.

The entire suite of enhanced active and passive driver assistance systems are included as standard on the new Maybach S-Class, as well as a 360-Degree Surround View Camera with a new 3D View Assist feature that allows the driver to easily and conveniently park, unpark and negotiate tight spaces. The vehicle can autonomously maintain its speed and regulate distance to the traffic in front as well as stay in its lane on multi-lane roads, and reduce the vehicle speed according to the traffic situation. The extensive driver assistance systems, as well as the sophisticated crash sensor systems, enable PRE-SAFE® to recognize a potential impact in even more situations than before, ensuring that the Maybach upholds the highest levels of safety and sophistication.

Additional revolutionary innovations making their debut in the new Maybach are the all-new 4D Surround Sound system, rear seat airbags and rear axle steering, all equipped as standard.

The Burmester® 4D surround sound system includes 30 speakers and eight resonators. Two resonators are integrated into the backrest of each seat. Direct reproduction of the sound resonance in the seats adds another level to the three- dimensional listening experience: 4D sound. The perceived intensity of the sound can be individually adjusted for each seat. In addition to music reproduction, the 4D sound is also used to create an even more emotional function when paired with the standard ENERGIZING Comfort system.

The all-new rear seat airbag can considerably reduce the impact on the head and neck area of the seat-belt-wearing occupants in the outer rear seats in the event of a frontal collision. The frontal airbag for the rear seat deploys particularly gently thanks to its innovative construction using a tubular structure.

The Mercedes-Maybach is also now equipped with rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 10° that helps to improve maneuverability on narrow city streets and at low speeds to the level of a compact car.

The all-new Maybach S-Class also boasts generous space and unparalleled luxury in the interior, with a particular focus on the first-class rear cabin that has been extensively upgraded. With a 7-inch longer wheelbase compared to the Mercedes- Benz S-Class, the rear cabin of the Mercedes-Maybach is not only incredibly spacious, but adorned with new comfort features such as the calfrest massage function and neck/shoulder heating. The standard MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment system features a rear MBUX tablet, two wireless headsets and two integrated high-resolution 11.6” touchscreens with full-HD camera and microphone, allowing each user to integrate their own media through various interfaces, creating a personalized experience with the option to interact and share content with other passengers.

Additional thoughtful interior elements include wireless charging and heated seats and armrests in the front and rear, as well as a comprehensive suite of ENERGIZING Comfort modes for enhanced relaxation or rejuvenation. The Air Balance cabin fragrance system also includes a signature fragrance for the Mercedes-Maybach: the light and floral white osmanthus blossom, rounded off by gentle notes of leather and spicy tea.

Equipped with AIRMATIC Air Suspension and an electrified V8 biturbo engine with Mild Hybrid Drive and 48-volt technology, the new Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC boasts incredibly smooth and refined power delivery with an output of 496 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Active road noise compensation further suppresses noise by reducing unwanted low-frequency noises using counter-phased sound waves to create a very quiet interior cabin, and the new ‘Maybach’ DYNAMIC SELECT mode provides maximum ride comfort with smoother acceleration characteristics and a low-shift transmission configuration.

For further exclusivity, the Mercedes-Maybach offers luxurious customization options and appointments, including ten elegant Maybach-exclusive two-tone paint finishes with a dividing line, all applied by hand, and a spacious four seat configuration with a continuous rear center console and two folding tables. The Maybach S 580 can also be equipped with electronically-operated comfort rear doors that can be controlled from the driver’s seat, heated and cooled cupholders, a refrigerated compartment and custom champagne flutes and built-in holders.

The Mercedes-Maybach brand embodies exclusive luxury, maximum comfort and state-of-the-art technology in automotive engineering, services and accessories. The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan will arrive at U.S. dealerships in mid-2021.

*All prices excludes $1,050 destination and delivery charge.

