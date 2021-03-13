FFI Partners Old Mutual to Empower Women

Future Females Invest and Old Mutual (a Multinational Life and General Insurance company) have entered an exciting partnership to economically empower women by providing education on how to take control during uncertain times.

Future Females Invest was founded by Aysha Julie and Tori Abiola, who said they were tired of the lack of access to finance for African female founders.

In 2019 Future Females Invest merged with Tori’s WOWe (Women of West Africa Entrepreneurs) to become truly Pan-African; financially empowering and enabling African female founders.

Speaking at the launch of their “Ready to Inspire Campaign” in Lagos recently, the Managing Director of Management Transformation and Faculty Future Females Invest Ready to Lead Programme, Dr Wuraola Abiola stated that women are the economic backbone of homes and the society.

She said African women entrepreneurs are the drivers of the economy, as they build sustainable and profitable businesses that have a big impact on society. “They need to be invested in, it is the right and smart thing to do.”

She stated that Future Females Invest was changing systems by providing consultancy, training, access to investment and markets ecosystem support to African women entrepreneurs, investors, NGOs, and gender empowerment advocates in public and private sector organisations.

The Ready to Inspire Campaign is a 12 month programme on teaching women how to create and retain wealth, she said.

The Executive Head, Marketing and Customer Experience Old Mutual Nigeria said that the empowerment of women is an area Old Mutual across the Group is focused on.

