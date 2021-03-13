CNDDD Partners UniAbuja, IFDC/2Scale, Rabobank, Van Hall Larenstein to Accelerate Diary Devt in Nigeria

The Centre for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD) has announced more partners to support its plan to deliver a sustainable national dairy sector and value chain in Nigeria.

The Centre, whose founding partners are FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC and the University of Abuja, made this known Wednesday during its webinar titled: “Harnessing the Great Unpolished Diamond of Africa.”

In a statement issued on behalf of the partners, Ore Famurewa, the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO said, “We are glad to announce three new partners to the Centre. The partners include the Toward Sustainable Clusters in Agribusiness through Learning in Entrepreneurship (2SCALE)programme, a business incubator led by the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) that manages a portfolio of public-private partnerships for inclusive business in agri-food sectors and industries; Rabobank, a leading global food and agri bank that dedicates its knowledge, networks, and financial solutions to helping to solve global food problems through cooperation; and Van Hall Larenstein University of Applied Sciences in The Netherlands, which trains high-quality, ambitious and innovative professionals who contribute to a more sustainable world.”

She further explained that, “These partners bring a wealth of expertise to the CNDDD vision and mission. We will be revealing more partners in the coming months, but for now, the CNDDD will continue to lead various platforms that bring together key stakeholders to share knowledge and discuss key must-win targets to enable rapid growth in our local dairy industry.”

The webinar highlighted best practice case study of Brazil’s “Transition in Cattle Breeding” delivered by the Chief Operating Officer of URUS, Mr. Keith Heikes; and covered critical livestock topics such as “Breeding and the Importance of Feed” delivered by the Head of Animal Science Dept., Nasarawa State University, Prof. Mohammed Maikano Ari.

The keynote address titled “10 Building Blocks for Creating a Sustainable Dairy Sector in Nigeria” was delivered by the Corporate Director, Dairy Development, Royal FrieslandCampina, Mr. Jeroen Elfers. It encapsulated strategic steps that should be applied for rapid growth in the local dairy industry leveraging on smallholder dairy farmer model.

Ben Langat, Chairman of the Board, Centre for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development, said “For a strong sustainable dairy sector to emerge, we do need to build local expertise and strengthen relevant institutions to be self-sufficient in shaping the Nigerian dairy industry. The CNDDD is pulling together these value chain actors to work together and with the right support from expert partners.”

The CNDDD is Nigeria’s first national expertise Centre for Dairy Development and it is committed to unlocking and developing dairy expertise for all stakeholders in the Nigerian dairy sector. The Centre seeks to drive a homegrown model for the entire dairy value chain in Nigeria as it partners with stakeholders including the government, universities and dairy value chain professionals

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

