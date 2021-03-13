Azeez’s Late Winner Helps Reading Triumph over Palace

Femi Azeez, elder brother of talented Arsenal midfielder Miguel, continued his fine form for Reading U23 team by netting the winning goal as they recorded a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in a Premier League 2 fixture yesterday.

Last weekend, Femi became the latest academy product to debut for Reading’s first team, playing the last few minutes against Sheffield Wednesday.

His senior debut wasn’t handed to him on a silver platter as it was hugely merited following his imperious displays for the U23s after returning from injury.

Azeez’s goal today saw him take his tally to four goals in his last six outings in the Premier League 2.

Against Crystal Palace, Reading retook the lead as Azeez slotted below goalkeeper Hennessey in the 88th minute to make it 2-1.

Jayden Onen’s 15th minute strike was cancelled out by an unfortunate Michael Stickland own-goal just before the hour mark.

Anglo-Nigerian striker Victor Akinwale played the last 25 minutes for Palace, his second appearance in the division.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

