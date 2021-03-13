Akwa Utd Suffer Road Mishap En route NPFL Trip to Kaduna

An unspecified number of players and officials of Akwa United yesterday sustained injuries after an accident on their way to Kaduna for a Nigeria Professional Football League fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars.

The accident happened along Ezionye highway in Enugu yesterday morning ahead of their match at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium on Sunday.

“We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars. Players and officials have sustained injuries. One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital,” a club statement read.

The 2015 and 2017 Federation Cup champions are fifth on the Nigerian top-flight table, however, the League Management Company (LMC) are yet to confirm if the match will proceed as scheduled after the accident.

Earlier on Monday, Akwa United were held to a goalless by Warri Wolves while Jigawa Golden Stars suffered a 2-0 loss at Rivers United a day before.

Yesterday’s accident is the latest unfortunate event to hit the NPFL after gunmen attacked Adamawa United in February and kidnapped their bus driver, who was eventually released after the Adamawa State Government paid a 1 million ransom.

The incident happened along the Benin-Ore expressway on their way to Lagos for a league match against MFM FC.

Also this year, top-flight club Wikki Tourists escaped causalities after their team bus lost two tyres and caught fire at Hawan Kibo – a town in Jos, Plateau State.

Kwara United currently lead the NPFL table with 26 points from 14 matches while Enugu Rangers, Kano Pillars and Enyimba trail in the second, third and fourth positions, respectively, with 24 points each.

