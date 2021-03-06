Korede Bello: Real Men Know How to Treat Women Right

After signing for Marvins Records, Korede Bello’s hit song, Godwin, gave him the needed recognition. A number of amazing songs and records followed. Korede talks to Tosin Clegg about his new song, the Korede Bello Initiative, thriving in the pandemic and lots more

What’s up with Korede Bello?

I have been well; minding the business that pays me; making music for my fans and pretty much staying positive.

The world has been in the middle of a pandemic for over one year now and that has taken a toll on everything and everyone including musicians, but through it all, we’ve all been able to improvise, and navigate our way through it all while keeping safe.

What’s your new song all about?

My new song is an inspiration and more. I wanted to make a song that reflects what women want and need from a man or partner. A man that’s responsible and can provide, emotionally and materially.

It should be a total package of wholesomeness. Like I mentioned earlier, to me, a real man is a provider.

A solution provider. A real man knows how to treat a woman right. It goes beyond lip service, violence and all shades of irresponsibility.

What’s the Korede Bello initiative about?

The Korede Bello initiative is a youth-led NGO for the all-round development and wellness of young people with some emphasis on some of the key components of the sustainable development goals. I realised that it doesn’t matter how much money or fame you acquire, you need good health to enjoy it; especially Mental Health. So that’s why I advocate for mental wellness as priority. Nothing really works if our mental health is not in good shape. You can get any form of education or even make meaningful relationship or contribution if there’s conflict going on up there.

The mind is just like a garden, you pick out the unwanted and water the wanted for proper growth. This is why mental health for me is Key.

Since we redirected our focus to first advocate for the mental wellness before social and physical development of young people, we’ve reached over a thousand young individuals in Africa in the space of one year through online and offline mental health advocacy.

What I see is a safe community where everyone is accountable to one another; a safe space for anyone to hold hands and know that all will be well. We are looking forward to having one of the biggest and safest communities of young People living their truths without any form of discrimination or prejudice in Africa.

How did 2020 impact on your career?

Indeed it was a difficult period for entertainers and still is. We’re in the people’s business, so the industry was hit by a different type of pandemic.

Fortunately for me, I have a good financial habit before the pandemic so it was easier for me to survive on other sources of income without having to depend on shows. I’ve been benefiting from the streaming side of the industry before 2020 so I wasn’t surprised that artistes would gravitate towards virtual means of earning more income. The future of music business is online. I’m optimistic and positive that we will begin our recovery this year. Hopefully the vaccines get to the populace in good timing.

Do people really take shine off others in this industry?

We shine differently. The sun takes care of the day and the moon does its thing in the night. We all have our roles to play and the most important thing is to play it well individually and collectively.

