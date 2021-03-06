Gunmen Invade Kaduna FAAN Staff Quarters, Abduct 11

By John Shiklam

Eleven people have been reportedly abducted at the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kaduna.

The quarters is located just before the airport tollgate.

Sources said the incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday when gunmen invaded the quarters.

An official of the Kaduna Airport, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.

He said the gunmen gained access to the staff quarters by vandalising the perimeter fence between the airport and the staff quarters.

According to him, the bandits attacked two houses in the staff quarters and abducted 11 people.

He said: “The gunmen invaded the staff quarters at about 2am on Saturday and attack two houses.

“The houses of a staff of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and a staff of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

“The bandits abduct nine members of the family of the NAMA staff and the wife and son of the NiMET staff.

“The staff quarters is located before the tollgate to the airport. It is all fenced, but bandits tampered with the perimeter fence and entered the staff quarters.

“They came in through the land side where flights operate. They cut the perimeter fence between the airport and the quarters.”

Mohammad Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, did not respond to telephone calls and text messages when contacted.

