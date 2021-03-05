SAHCO Handles Nigeria’s First Batch of Covid-19 Vaccine

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) said it has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing aviation Ground Handling for the Astraceneca vaccines at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The first batch of the vaccines, which was received by the Nigerian government, “was coordinated in a safe, efficient and seamless manner that SAHCO is known for.”

SAHCO said it is present in all the commercially operated airports in Nigeria, which would make distribution of the vaccines effective and timely.

Also, SAHCO has well trained staff with CEIV Certifications which qualifies SAHCO for handling of pharmaceuticals and fitted with well-conditioned warehouse storage facilities that can be regulated to meet the specific needs of any pharmaceuticals, making SAHCO the preferred choice for handling the much-needed vaccines.

“It is also important to note that SAHCO is equipped with cold rooms and freezers that is fitted with the latest technology of handling temperate sensitive Cargo devices that adapts to the required temperature of any shipment.

“These devices also known as Data Loggers are fitted with unique feature of the whole space. These temperatures are then closely monitored by SAHCO’s highly trained staff to identify any anomalies.

“The freezers, which are below zero are adequate to handle the Covid-19 vaccines with huge capacities and any other temperature sensitive shipment,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, SAHCO said it provides effective transit ground handling services to client airlines through the company’s ultra-modern transit warehouse which is also equipped with an effective cold-room that regulates perishables at their required specified temperature to avoid denaturing.

In a related development, SAHCO has acquired a new fleet of Sherpa tractors to boost its Ultra-modern fleet of Ground Handling Equipment so as to exceed customers’ expectations.

“Sherpa tractor is a Goldhofer product that is headquartered in Germany and reputed for producing quality and durable Ground Equipment Products. The Sherpa tractors which have reputation of providing reliable support for a wide range of tasks is manufactured to be rugged, eco-friendly,” the company said.

SAHCO said that animal lovers can now heave a sigh of relief as SAHCO has constructed a well-conditioned Animal Parlour for those who want to import or export animals through SAHCO warehouse in Lagos.

“The Animal Parlour is a well partitioned warehouse that is fitted with animal friendly temperature to prevent the animals from exhaustion before transition,” it added.

SAHCO is certified with RA3 and IATA’s Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) which shows the high level of commitment to training, enabling SAHCO to be a one stop shop.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

