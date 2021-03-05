NSE to Mark International Women’s Day 2021 Monday

To host 7th annual ring the bell for gender equality

The Nigerian Stock Exchange will join securities exchanges all over the world to commemorate International Women’s Day 2021 and host its 7th Annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality Monday.

The event is in collaboration with Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, United Nations (UN) Women, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), according to a statement.

Billed to hold virtually, the event will build on the global theme, #ChooseToChallenge, and will culminate in a digital closing gong ceremony.

The statement said members of the stockbroking community, analysts, regulators, media and other interested participants could register via https://bit.ly/nse-iwd-2021

It added that in line with Consistent with NSE’s objectives to accelerate progress and impact on the advancement of women across all spheres of life, the event would feature discussions that highlight the business case to challenge the norm.

According to the statement, confirmed speakers at the event include, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Catherine Nwakaego Echeozo, 2nd Vice President, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello–Ismail, Ordinary Member, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo, Ordinary Member, National Council, NSE; Mrs. Opunimi Akinkugbe, Founder, Director, Bestman Games; Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, NSE; Ms. Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulation, NSE; and Mr. Bola Adeeko, Divisional Head, Shared Services, NSE.

Others are Mr. Kevin Njiraini, Regional Director, Southern Africa & Nigeria, International Finance Corporation (IFC); Mrs. Oluwasoromidayo George, Chairperson, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Network Nigeria; Mr. Lansana Wonneh, United Nations (UN) Women Deputy Representative, Nigeria and ECOWAS; Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria; Ms. Ivana Osagie, Founder, Professional Women Roundtable (PWR); and Ms. Eme Esien Lore, Nigeria Country Manager, IFC.

The statement said the webinar would also feature a special focus on the peer-to-peer learning programme under the Nigeria2Equal programme, a three-year project towards which the IFC will collaborate with the NSE to reduce employment and entrepreneurship gaps in Nigeria through the private sector.

