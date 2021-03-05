Newsela, Tayo Fatunla announce New Content Licensing Partnership

Yinka Olatunbosun

Newsela, a K-12 instructional content platform, has announced a partnership with the comic artist TayoFatunla to supplement high-quality reading materials with original illustrations. Fatunla known within the art community as “TAYO” is a recipient of the Crayon De Porcelaine Award for his contribution to international press cartoons. He was also recognized in 2018 with an East Coast Black Age of Comics (ECBACC) Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’m excited to bring an engaging learning experience to Newsela through my documentary drawings”, says TAYO.

Newsela offers authentic, relevant instructional content at five reading levels, ranging from current events and popular culture to primary sources.

TAYO’s illustrated Black History cartoon series, OUR ROOTS, spans three decades of work, and has appeared in educational materials, newsletters, and newspapers around the world. Together, Newsela and TAYO will use the power of illustrations to bring text content to life on Newsela, starting with Newsela’s 2021 Black History Month collections.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

