Jonathan’s Ex-Media Aide, Ude Awards N8m Scholarship

A former director of communications of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Jackson Ude has granted scholarship worth N8million to eight undergraduate beneficiaries in Nkporo, Ohafia Local Government of Abia State.

He has also promised to grant another N8million scholarship at the end of the year 2021.

He said the eight students were selected based on academic excellence and hardship.

Speaking to journalists recently, Ude, a US-based Nigerian-American said the next batch of the scholarship would come under Mary and Ude-Jack Foundation, a foundation he is setting up in remembrance of his late parents.

Ude said his parents were so much in love with education but never had an opportunity to acquire formal education due to financial difficulty.

“My parents loved education, but they never acquired the formal education because they were poor and did not have any support to do that,” he said.

According to Ude, the scholarship would go a long way in assisting beneficiaries who are mostly from less-privileged background to continue in their studies without worries of how to pay school fees, buy books and feed.

“I have been in that situation where I struggled to go to school daily. I know what it is like. My parents also know how painful it is to want to go to school and don’t have the means. This is just a way to ease burdens people from my part of Nigeria go through.”

Ude said he is using the Mary and Ude-Jack Foundation to reach out to not only students but the under privileged citizens who might be in need of support for Medicals, Education and Small-Scale Businesses.

He called on philanthropists and public and good-spirited citizens of Abia state and other parts of the country to assist students and people in need so they can realize their dreams.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

