Ibom Air Records 500,000th Passenger

Ibom Air has airlifted its milestone 500, 000th passenger since its commencement of operations almost two years ago. The airline expressed gratitude to all those that had patronised and spoken highly of the state-owned carrier. The airline, which started operations on June 7, 2019, also said it would have achieved the feat months ago but for the lockdown that halted flight activities.

Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi, who spoke on the achievement, said, “We are very pleased to record this key milestone of 500, 000 passengers. Although we would have clocked this number around November of last year but for the three and half month COVID-19 lock-down, still, it is an indication of steady customer uptake, and validation of our services.

“We are thankful to our customers for believing in us and continuing to rely on our unique proposition of schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent services. As we continue to grow apace, we are determined to continue to deliver on our customers now very high expectations.”

Ibom Air, which is owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, has established a reputation for on-time performance and excellent service in the market. It is the only domestic airline in Nigeria that publishes its schedule reliability and on-time performance statistics monthly.

The airline said it has consistently maintained above 90 per cent performance since inception and operates daily flights between Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu.

