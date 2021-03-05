HiFL 2021: PACE Sports Announces Commencement of League Season

All is now set for the commencement of the 2021 season of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL). The league is set to commence in April with qualifying rounds involving over 40 university teams alongside a host of other exciting activities.

Speaking at the International press conference to unveil programmes for the 2021 edition, the Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Ltd, Mr Sola Fijabi said preparations are in top gear to ensure that lovers of football in the country enjoy the best of collegiate football this season.

“The 2021 football games will commence in April with the qualifying rounds. We have had a series of consultations with our partners, the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), sponsors and other relevant stakeholders across the board and we are glad to have come to a consensus that we can go ahead with the 2021 football season.

“We have also studied international football games and how they have been able to pull off the games despite the restrictions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. With this, we were optimistic that we have a strategy that will lead to a successful season” Fijabi said.

Other activities for the action-packed and exciting season will include the HiFL E-games, Master Class series 2.0 and a host of other digital engagements.

In his remark, the President, Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA, Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto, commended the organisers as he declared the readiness of the schools to host the games in line with Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking at the event, Head, Content and Partnership at PACE Sports, Mr Ikechukwu Nwaguru, said that HiFL is attracting more partners locally and internationally even as the league hopes to expand its offerings.

“We sincerely appreciate our sponsors, StanbicIBTC for their continuous support. Also, the league recently signed a sponsorship deal with NIVEA Men and Minimie for the new season as we take the league to the next level. We are glad to have NIVEA Men join our growing family of partners and sponsors who are committed to developing the Nigerian youths and collegiate sports” Nwaguru said.

The qualifying rounds are would take place between April and May 2021. Draws for the round of 16 will take place in June and run through September. The HiFL Super Four Finals rounds off the season in September in Lagos. It would be recalled that physical games could not be held for HiFL due to the lockdown and extensive restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

