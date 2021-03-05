Delta Police Kill Two Armed Robbers, Kidnappers, Rescue 17 Victims

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Two suspected armed robbers have been shot dead by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Delta State Police Command.

The suspects were killed on Wednesday evening opposite the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Delta State Command, Asaba in Oshimili North LGA of the state.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, the special squad, while responding to a distress call ran into the robbers and engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

He said that two of robbers were fatally injured and later died while others escaped.

Edafe disclosed that one AK-47 rifle with BREECH No. 19567, and two Magazines with 18 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

In same vein, 17 workers were rescued from suspected kidnappers at a construction site at Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

“On March 3, 2021, a distress call was received that workers of one Zion Onofighe, a male hotelier, with the name Zion Compound were under siege by gunmen in Abraka, Ethiope East LGA of the state.

“The hooligans attacked the workers at his site. Patrol teams dispatched to the scene, engaged the hoodlums in a shootout and rescued the hotelier and 16 workers unhurt”, the Police Spokesman said. He said that a Toyota Highlander Jeep was recovered from the scene while detectives have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

