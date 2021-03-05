Adesunmbo Adeoye Announces “Crushing the Status Quo” ad Theme for ICC 2021

Mary Nnah

In commemoration of World International women’s day celebration, Inspiring Change Conference (ICC) with Adesunmbo Adeoye, is making a return for a global edition with select speakers from UK, USA, and Africa from March 9 to 13, 2021.

Following the success of previous editions, this year’s event is set to deliver impactful and transformative learning experiences for participants, guests and the general public.

The event will hold in several-tiers, comprising a euphoric 12-hour twitter conversation, featuring hourly thread of inspiration with Q & A sessions on day one, March 8, with leading tweet panellists from across the world.

The experience will further with a two-hour virtual daily dialogue series streaming Live on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and periscope.

The grand finale of the programME is set for Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Wisdom Arena, 1 Williams Estate, opposite FCMB, Agege with enthralling activities such as exhibitions, Girl Talk, Keynote speech and so much more.

Hosted by Adesunmbo Adeoye, this year’s edition of the Inspiring Change Conference tagged “Crushing The Status Quo”, scheduled to hold online at Wisdom arena, Agege Lagos and onsite at 291b, Old Abeokuta Road, Agege, Lagos, will house prominent personalities and speakers ranging from Lady Onyeka Onwenu, Adedamola Ladejobi, Temi Ajibewa, Tricia Ikponmwonba (Triciabiz), Abisola Kola-Daisi, Florence San, Folake Kehinde, Uduak Odungide, Funke Bucknor Obruthe amongst others.

