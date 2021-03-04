Gombe Gov Defies Protests, Appoints New Mai Tangale

By Segun Awofadeji

In exercising the powers vested in him under the Gombe State Chieftaincy Law, 2020, and based on the recommendation of the kingmakers of the Tangale Chiefdom, the state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba as the Mai Tangle.

The people of Billiri Local Government Area in the state had kicked against the governor’s choice of Danladi.

They had embarked on violent protests, alleging that Danladi was defeated by another candidate, Musa Maiyamba.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo, who conveyed the governor’s approval and presented the appointment later to the new Mai Tangle in Poshiya, Billiri LGA, said the appointment of Maiyamba was informed by his personal qualities and suitability.

According to a statement issued by the Director General (Press Affairs) of the Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, which made available to journalists yesterday, “The presentation ceremony was witnessed by the chairperson of Billiri LGA, nine kingmakers of the Billiri chiefdom, members of the traditional council and other functionaries.”

Presentation of Staff of Office will be done in due course, he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

