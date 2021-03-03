House Urges FG to Secure Release of Pastor Yikura from Boko Haram Captivity

By Adedayo Akinwale

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to do everything within its powers to secure the release of Pastor Bullus Yikura from the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance moved by Hon. Ahmed Jaha, at the resumed plenary yesterday.

Jaha recalled that on December 24, 2020, members of the Boko Haram attacked and burnt to ashes Pemi Village of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State,

The attack left eight people killed, two persons abducted, including Yikura, and various food and other items either destroyed or carted away from the village during the attack.

He explained that on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Boko Haram released a video clip that showed Yikura begging for help and give the federal government one week ultimatum to negotiate for his release.

The federal legislator expressed concern that the expiration of the deadline on Wednesday March 3, 2021 (today) anything could happen to Yikura who is still held captive by the insurgents.

The resolution of the House on the matter stated: “Government should do everything possible to secure the release of the victim before the deadline.”

The House also urged the federal government to come to the aid of the families of the deceased persons and the victims whose houses were burnt, and food items and other materials carted away to alleviate their sufferings.

Meanwhile, the House has called on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide relief materials to victims of banditry attacks at Amarawa village in Sokoto State.

The resolution of the House followed a motion of urgent national importance that was moved by Hon. Shehu Kakale, at the plenary yesterday.

Kakale observed that the rate of kidnappings and banditry attacks in IIlela Local Government and surrounding communities have become alarming, especially given the monumental consequences of such menace.

He recalled that on Sunday, February 28, 2021, bandits attacked Amarawa village, which resulted to the killing of 13 people whose deaths were confirmed at IIlela General Hospital yesterday.

He lamented that six people who were brutally injured are presently receiving treatment at the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTRH) Sokoto.

The lawmaker expressed worry that the rate of kidnappings and banditry attacks in the area and neighbouring communities in recent times have left many victims without means of livelihood and basic necessities of life.

