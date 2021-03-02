Insecurity: Tambuwal Launches Puff Adder II, Donates 15 Patrol Vehicles

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has launched Operation Puff Ader II with the donation of 15 out of 25 vehicles purchased by the state government.

A statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, said the gesture was in addition to hundreds of vehicles donated by the state government to security agencies in the state in its effort to improve the security situation in the state.

The ceremony was held at the premises of the Sokoto State Police command on Monday.

The governor, who said the operation is coming at the right time when the state was coping with the resurgence of banditry in its Eastern flank, commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the initiative.

According to him, the recent abductions of school children in Niger, Katsina and Zamfara states has necessitated the closure of all the boarding schools that are outside the Sokoto metropolis.

The one week closure, he explained will also enable the state government to re-organize schools in the state by making sure that all the students hitherto in boarding schools attend day schools within their communities.

He commended the synergy between the security agencies and the state government just as he appealed to the IGP to add Gwadabawa, Illela and Gada local government in the Puff Adder II exercise.

The governor also commended the IGP for redeploying five units of forces in the state, which include 4 units of Mobile Forces and 1 unit of Special Force.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Okunola Kamaluddeen, said the emerging trend of cross border banditry, armed robberies, kidnapping, cattle rustling necessitated the IGP to review the security architecture of the states that has been witnessing an upsurge of these crimes. These include Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, ,Kogi, Kebbi, Benue and the FCT.

He said operation Puff Adder II was an intensive exercise to provide adequate security in the areas already overwhelmed by the activities of armed bandits.

The commissioner added that in Sokoto state the exercise was targeted at five worse hit local government areas of Isa, Goronyo, Sabon Birni, Rabah and Wurno. He also said it will be extended to Illela area.

He commended the Sokoto state governor for his commitment to the protection of lives and property of the people in the state and his sustained support to the Sokoto state command of the Nigeria Police Force.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

