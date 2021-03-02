GOtv Nigeria Kicks-Off March with Special Reward Campaign for Customers

GOtv Nigeria, has announced the return of its special reward campaign, ‘GOtv Dey Your Side’, designed to appreciate loyal customers for their continued support and reward them with discounts, more content and more value this March.

The campaign which kicks in on Tuesday, 2nd March will see customers on GOtv Jolli and GOtv Jinja enjoy discounts up to 32% and an upgraded viewing on GOtv Max, which is the highest package offering on the platform.

John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, explained that the offer is borne out of GOtv’s desire to show support to subscribers, who have remained loyal to the service, by offering them more for less money in an economic situation worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are ensuring quality home entertainment continues to remain affordable, against the backdrop of the ongoing second wave of the pandemic and its attendant economic strain.

We are also committed to Nigeria’s efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, part of which requires people to stay home more. With this offer, we are making their stay at home a lot more enjoyable – and affordable,” said Ugbe.

The campaign offer is open to GOtv Jolli and Jinja customers when they renew their subscription for N2,460 on GOtv Jolli and get upgraded to GOtv Max worth N3,600 with 75+ world class channels. This is a limited time offer which starts Tuesday, 2nd of March 2021.

GOtv Max is a bigger petri-dish of quality home entertainment, offering access to top channels such as ESPN, SuperSport La Liga, BET, FOX, M-Net Movies 4, StarLife, Africa Magic Family, Cartoon Network, Investigation Discovery and much more.

For football fans, GOtv Max offers access to the best European leagues, including LaLiga, Serie A and select Premier League matches. Also, available on GOtv Max are matches of the English Football League (EFL), Major League Soccer (MLS), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and other popular premier American leagues on ESPN and all the action on All Elite Wrestling.

