Give Your Ticket to Winning Candidate, Okonkwo Tells Anambra PDP

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday declared his intention to vie for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State on the platform the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging the party to give its ticket to someone with the capacity to win the election.

The businessman and political economist, who stated this while addressing the state party executive and supporters at the PDP secretariat in Awka, the state capital, said what the party needs after close to 16 years out of power is a candidate that can once again win the state for the party in the November governorship election.

According to him, “We are not in the race because we have godfather, but because we have father God. I promise to make PDP win this election, if elected as the standard bearer of the party.

“We are waiting for who other parties will present, because we know that whoever they present, we will defeat them roundly. I’m not telling you we will win, but how we will win the election. We are very qualified to run on the ticket of PDP.

“You need a man who has the capacity to win, and a man who has been a thorough party man. I have been a PDP member for many years, and since I joined the party, I have never deviated.”

Admitting that there are a lot of qualified people seeking the ticket of the PDP, Okonkwo said what the party needs in the coming election is not a good or better candidate, but “the best of the best.

‘’That is why I am offering myself. I’m very qualified; I am very ready and confident of winning the election for PDP, and that is what the PDP needs now.”

Earlier, while introducing the aspirant, a member of his campaign team, Mr. Azubuike Iloh, said PDP needs a man who is highly acceptable, and who also has the capacity to finance his own election, instead of relying on the party.

While responding, the state Chairman of PDP, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwobu, commended Okonkwo for his numerous contributions to ensure the smooth running of the party in the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

