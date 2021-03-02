FG to Clamp down on Individuals, Bodies Sponsoring Upheavals

Bans mining operations in Zamfara

By Deji Elumoye

The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to henceforth clamp down on individuals and groups sponsoring upheavals with the sole aim to destabilise the nation.

It has also given directive to security agencies to immediately commence the arrest of such individuals on the security watch list of government.

The National Security Adviser to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), who made this known while speaking with reporters at the end of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, said the Council also banned mining operations in Zamfara state due to the activities of unscrupulous elements that have threatened peace of the state.

According to him, government has enough information about those fanning the embers of disunity in the country and will now go after them.

He said government had intelligence report that certain individuals and groups were still hell bent on ensuring that crisis persists across the nation and will now go after them and get them arrested for necessary prosecution.

Details later…

