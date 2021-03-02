Delta Coach Eyes Clean Sweep of MASVI Cycling Trophies

Delta State Cycling Coach, Kingsley Odiri, has vowed to win the male and female trophies in the second edition of the MASVI cycling race slated to hold in Owan West Local Government Area on Saturday April 3, 2021.

Speaking with sports journalists in Agbor last weekend, Coach Odiri said his cyclists have been training in the town and its environs, putting finishing touches to strategies they will use in beating other states to the male and female titles.

He stressed that “we are ready for this year’s road race. This time around we are going to win the male and female trophies, we lost the male trophy to Rivers last year by whiskers. I have mapped out strategies and we are training on hills similar to those in Owan West. We lost the male trophy to Rivers due to some technical hitches and now we have corrected them and ready to surprise all to the win the Cup”.

Delta cyclist, Ese Ukpeseraye won the female trophy last year afte riding 80 kilometers from Sabongida Ora through Ifon to MASVI Filling Station in Sobe along Benin- Akure road.

