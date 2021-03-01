Omo-Agege Rallies Non-Indigenes for APC Registration, Revalidation Exercise

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged non-indigenes in Delta State to take advantage of the ongoing registration and revalidation of membership exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said the exercise would make them stakeholders in the party and allow them to participate in the political process that would throw up leaders in the state for their benefit.

Senator Omo-Agege gave the charge at the weekend during the unveiling of an office complex opened by his legislative Aide on Non Indigenes, Hon. Iwuchukwu Ekezie, at Ewu House at Enerhen junction, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

He reeled out some of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which he said were for the benefit of the people across the country.

Omo-Agege also promised to tackle some of the challenges raised by non-indigenes in the state, assuring them that he would do his best to ensure their businesses thrive in a conducive environment.

He commended his legislative aide on non-indigenes for deeming it fit to open the office, which he said would help in getting feedback on complaints and needs of non-indigenes in the state.

Ekezie had discussed with the deputy Senate president on some of the challenges facing non-indigenes in the state and the need to establish an avenue for them to easily lay their complaints and needs for onward transmission to the deputy Senate president.

He commended the senator for all the support he has been giving to non-indigenes in the state, assuring him that they will continue to rally round him in his political career.

Some of those who attended the event were Yoruba, Hausa, Arewa and Edo indigenes.

