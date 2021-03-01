MTN Foundation Donates Equipment to Primary Health Centres

Raheem Akingbolu

The MTN Foundation, the social investment vehicle of MTN Nigeria, has donated medical equipment to 12 primary health centres across Nigeria in the fourth phase of its What Can We Do Together (WCWDT) campaign. The initiative allows Nigerians to nominate selected projects they consider of utmost need to their communities.

The nomination of primary health centres in the fourth phase was in collaboration with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Speaking on the donation, Executive Secretary MTN Foundation, Nonny Nduka- Eze, said: “What Can We Do Together is in line with our social investment mandates to ensure that Nigerians have better expectations of medical facilities that work. Since 2015, we have executed projects in partnership with nominated communities across Nigeria. We partner with the people to make their lives brighter.”

Items donated include delivery beds, adult weight and height scales, screens, foetal dopplers, baby weight scales, mattresses and pillows, manual succession machines, extractors, disinfectants, footwears, infrared thermometers, disposable gowns, aprons, gloves, hand sanitizers, megaphones, stretchers, eye charts, Samsung tabs, disposable nose masks, among others.

Recipients also expressed gratitude to MTN on behalf of their communities. Doctor-in-Charge, General Hospital, Apata, Oyo State, Dr. Tijani Adejare, said, “The medical equipment donated are of great quality. With this donation, we can save more lives and give better services to our patients. We are glad that MTN took interest in the welfare of the people and selected our health centre for this gesture.’’

