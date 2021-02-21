Police Arrest Octogenarian for Kidnapping Children for Rituals

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested an 80-year-old woman and her accomplice for allegedly abducting children and pounding them in mortars to make charms for politicians and businessmen.

The spokesman of the command, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued yesterday, disclosing that the two suspects were arrested in Onitsha, the state’s commercial nerve-centre.

Mohammed, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), confirmed that Mrs. Chidi Felicia Nwafor, 80 years old and Rejoice Raymond, 39 years old were arrested in connection with abduction of children and ritual killing.

The statement said: “February 19 at about 5:50pm, following an intelligence report, police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station Nkwelle Ezunaka arrested two suspects who allegedly confined three children (two boys and a girl).

“The children were confined to different rooms at No.13 Akunwanta Mbamalu Street, Federal Housing Estate 3-3 Nkwelle Ezunaka and subjected them into physical and emotional torture without feeding and inflicted several wounds on their body leaving them unconscious.

“Scene was visited by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of 3-3 Police Division, CSP Abdu Bawa where a gory sight of badly battered victims, one with a broken arm were found in the pool of their blood and whose parents were neither seen nor known,” the statement said.

Mohammed said the children were rescued and rushed for medical attention in an undisclosed medical facility in the sprawling ancient commercial city.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed some fetish substances, blood stained canes, concoctions and other incriminating items inside the rooms.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Bala Kuryas, had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case after which suspects would be brought to justice.

A viral video circulating on the Internet showed a huge outcry by members of the public, when men of the police command raided the residence of the woman, rescuing three children who were locked up by the suspects.

According to sources, the culprits who were arrested along Awka road, Onitsha where they operate a church were taken to her apartment at 3-3 estate, Nkwelle Ezunaka where the children were discovered.

