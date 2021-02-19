POHAN Mules COVID-19 Task Force in Public Service Offices

By Kayode Fasua

The Public Office Holders Association of Nigeria (POHAN), yesterday disclosed that it was poised to evolve a policy plan aimed at curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic among public servants.

The association is an umbrella body for former and serving public office holders.

To that effect, the body is considering setting up a special task force, to ensure full implementation of COVID-19 protocols in all public service places.

These were disclosed to THISDAY in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday by the National President of the POHAN, Chief Adeola Eseyin.

Eseyin said this concern formed part of discussion at the 2021 POHAN/South America University Leadership Summit which held in Abuja yesterday.

He said the POHAN’s collaborator, the South America University, was particularly concerned about the apparent lax against the backdrop of government’s efforts to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 or at least flatten its curve, assymetrically.

“That is why we used this summit as not only an enlightenment forum, but also a place to consider, if possible, the setting up of a special task force on COVID-19 protocols in all public service places,” Eseyin informed.

Complementing him, a press statement by the Media Head of the POHAN, Ambassador Owah David, said “amidst the barrier of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, all preventive measures and government given mechanisms shall be strictly observed”.

He added, “The theme of the summit, ”Leadership Evolution and Adaptability in a Challenging Era”, had been carefully selected by POHAN in collaboration with the South America University which will be training and interacting with participants, and delivering lots of educative papers.

”The programme which held at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, Abuja, had some personalities who are advocates of good governance, celebrated and honoured with POHAN Credence Certificate.

”Some of them were honoured with Honorary Doctorates by the South America University, giving all opportunity of charting a way forward amongst stakeholders”, David disclosed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

