NPA MD Calls for Women Participation in Politics

By Francis Sardauna

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, on Friday called on women to show interest and participate actively in partisan politics.

The NPA boss, who revalidated her All Progressives Congress (APC) membership at the party’s headquarters in Katsina, said in spite of the good intention of the APC administration to actively engage women in governance, there has been an alarming decline in women participation.

She encouraged women across the country to participate in the ongoing APC registration and revalidation exercise, adding that the party has been gender-inclusive considering the number of women holding government positions in the country.

She said: “I encouraged women to come out and participate in the ongoing APC registration and revalidation exercise. APC has been a party that shows gender inclusion and that is evident from the number of women holding very senior positions in this government.

“Therefore, I call on all women in Nigeria to come forward and register and be members of our political party. As a woman, if your are not kin to stand for elective positions, there are other aspects of politics that you can contribute so that your voice will be heard; the challenges that women face even in our communities will be raised and then we will take necessary actions.”

Usman, who described the ongoing APC registration and revalidation as an excellent exercise, said the exercise has mobilised and gingered political arena in the country.

According to her, “Our party loyalists have come out to show their supports and commitment to the political party. So, this is indeed a welcome activity and we look forward to sustained energisation of the political party.”

Speaking earlier, the state APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Shitu Shitu, described Hajia Usman as a national chieftain of the party, who has contributed immensely to the development of the party.

