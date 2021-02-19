Buhari Appoints Commandant of NSCDC, Nominates Controller for NCoS

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This follows the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, the immediate-past occupier of the position.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Director (Press and Public Relations) to the Minister of Interior, Mohammed Manga, “Ahmed Audi emerged the top best candidate out of those who went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going commandant-general of the NSCDC.”

Manga revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has also nominated Haliru Nababa as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

He said the Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Rauf Aregbesola, while congratulating the new appointees, called on them “to ensure the full implementation of the mandate of their services as well as to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”

