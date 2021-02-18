Europa League Round of 32 Kicks off Today Live on StarTimes

The Round of 32 matches of the Europa Cup will kick off today live on StarTimes and one of the headline fixture is the encounter between Manchester United and Real Sociedad.

Former Manchester United’s prodigy Adnan Januzaj, who fell short of expectation after being tipped for the top at United has found a new form at Real Sociedad.

The winger will face off against the Red Devils this week after a career at Old Trafford that promised plenty but delivered little.

Leg one of round 32 will kick-off on Thursday at 6:55 pm live on StarTimes.

United fans will be hopeful that Januzaj does not come back to haunt them.

Now 26, Januzaj has become a key figure at La Real during his three-and-a-half seasons in Spain.

Other English clubs, Arsenal will clash with Benfica, Tottenham Hotspur will face Austrian club Wolfsburger AC in Budapest, while Leicester City travel to play against Slavia Prague.

