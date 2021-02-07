American Super Bowl LV Live on DSTv, GOtv

World’s greatest annual sporting events, the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl, is to be broadcast live on ESPN (DStv Channel 218 & GOtv Channel 37) on the morning of Monday 8 February 2021 at 12:30am.

A statement issued by DStv and GOtv promised GOtv Jolli and Jinja customers can upgrade to the GOtvMax package to watch the game LIVE on ESPN at a discounted price of N2,999 instead of N3,600 in the ongoing Max for Less offer for a limited time only.

Super Bowl LV (55) will be the 51st modern-era National Football League championship game, pitting together the American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs (who are also the defending Super Bowl champions) and the National Football Conference (NFC) champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The match will be available on all DStv packages and GOtv Max! It will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be the fifth Super Bowl hosted by the Tampa area and the third held at in this venue. It will also be the fourth time that the Super Bowl is played in the same state in back-to-back years, since Super Bowl LIV (54) took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida in 2020.

Super Bowl LV will mark three milestones, as the Buccaneers will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, Tampa Bay quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady will play in his record 10th Super Bowl, and Covid-19 health restrictions have limited the stadium capacity to 22,000 fans, which will make this the lowest attended Super Bowl in history.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were long shots to reach the Super Bowl when the season started, but 43-year-old Brady has guided their team with an expert hand, throwing for three touchdowns and 280 yards in their upset 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game.

“It’s been a long process for the whole team, and today was just a great team effort,” Brady said afterwards. The victory represented a stunning vindication of his decision to leave the Patriots in March last year after a glittering two-decade career in New England that yielded six Super Bowl wins.

“It’s been a great journey thus far,” Brady said. “We put the work in. I just made a decision. I’ve loved coming to work every day with this group of guys. I’m just so proud of this whole team.”

Brady’s counterpart at the Kansas City Chiefs is Patrick Mahomes, with the 25-year-old considered the best of his generation of quarterbacks. In fact, the showdown between Brady and Mahomes is being compared to a hypothetical dream basketball scenario where Michael Jordan would take on LeBron James in the NBA finals to decide who is the greatest of all.”

