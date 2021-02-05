Etiquette Coach to Unveil Book on Acceptable Manners as Life’s Manual

Rebecca Ejifoma

For etiquette coach and author, Etienying Akpanusong, her soon-to-be unveiled book, ‘My Etiquette and I’, is a manual that will shape the manners of both young and old in the society.

This was her view during her virtual book review, “My Etiquette and I”, and birthday shout out on New Year’s day.

Addressing the media on her book, Akpanusong reminisced how she formed good manners in her childhood thanks to parental guidance.

Part of her upbringing included parental discipline. This, she said, refined her behaviour; hence, her undying love to reach others in this generation.

She enthused: “Parents of today are not in charge of their children as they should be or used to be in the past decade.

“They seem to be so busy these days that they do not have the time to invest and spend with their children to guide them in the right path of life.”

She, however, warned that there is a stage a child gets to and can no longer be influenced; thus, the reason for early direction.

For Akpanusong, My Etiquette and I has come to cater to that niche – mould everyone into becoming the better version of themselves by cultivating good and acceptable manners.

While harping on the dire need for a guide since commonsense is not that common, the entrepreneur said, “If you must stand out, you need that guiding principle”.

‘My Etiquette and I’, a 120-page book, is split into three chapters: general, social skills, and formal protocols.

With her resilience to help teenagers and other young adults nurture good societal behaviour, Akpanusong has utilised social media as a platform to share daily tips on etiquette with her 16,000 followers on Facebook, and Instagram.

