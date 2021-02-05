Dakuku to Speak at SON’s Retreat in Calabar

A former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, will deliver the keynote speech at the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) retreat taking place from February 9 to 12 in Calabar.

The retreat which is aimed at repositioning SON for greater effectiveness and efficiency, in its quest to set and enforce standards for industrial goods in Nigeria.

The Director General of SON, Farouk Salim, said the organisation is honoured to have Peterside join SON on this agenda-setting four -day retreat.

“We look forward to hearing Dakuku Peterside’s story of how he took NIMASA from an underperforming regulatory agency to a world class institution. We will have the privilege to learn of the philosophy that inspired him and the methods that gave him and his Team exceptional results,” says the DG of SON.

Peterside will speak on the theme: “SON: Growing an Effective and Efficient Regulatory Organisation.“

This SON strategy retreat is the first major outing in a series of agenda-setting programmes to reposition the agency and set her on the path of becoming the foremost standards organisation in Africa.

Under the new leadership, the DG is determined to make SON a role model and safeguard Nigerians from the risk of substandard products whether manufactured in the country or imported into the country.

SON plans to ramp up enforcement of standards in the next few weeks and make Nigeria hostile for producers of substandard products.

Dr Dakuku Peterside, author of the book, ‘Strategic Turnaround’ will be joined by other organisational development experts at the retreat, which is facilitated by SAMUELSON B. V. Professional Services, a leading consulting firm in the country. Other resource persons will include Tony Epelle, Managing Consultant and CEO of SAMUELSON

