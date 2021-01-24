Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Housing Scheme, Maternity Home in Badagry

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday inaugurated an affordable public housing scheme in Idale Badagry as part of efforts to reduce the housing deficit in Lagos State.

Besides the unveiling of the 252 units of two-bedroom housing project, the governor also inaugurated a110-bed Maternal and Childcare Centre (MCC), School of Anaesthesiology in Badagry General Hospital.

He unveiled the projects alongside the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai; his health counterpart, Prof. Akin Abayomi and Oba Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, among others.

At the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said the estate, which is a joint venture with Echostone Development, “consists of 252 two bedrooms terrace bungalows in an eco-friendly environment.”

He explained that the state government acknowledged the effect of affordable housing on the socio-economic wellbeing of the residents, which was why his administration went into a joint partnership with a private investor, Echostone Development Nigeria Ltd, to deliver the 252-unit two-bedroom terrace bungalows for low- and middle-income families.

According to him, the housing project was designed with eco-technology and EDGE Advanced protocol, which is a green building certification that makes buildings to be more resource-efficient.

Sanwo-Olu said the same technology would be employed to build the proposed Workers’ Village in Ipaja later in the year.

This scheme, he said, would provide 600 affordable housing units to workers and their families.

He said: “The 252 units of two-bedroom terrace bungalows being commissioned today incontrovertibly proved our sincerity about closing the housing deficit and delivering our housing promises through the relationship we have cultivated with the private sector for housing development.

“This Idale-Whedako Scheme is indeed a direct result of our faith in the capacity of the private sector to play a supportive role in housing development. This housing scheme has come with the lowest of prices, which makes it affordable to the targeted population.

“The payment plan will be spread over a longer period of time. I thank our development partner, Echostone Development Nigeria Ltd, for supporting the State Government in this regard.”

On the maternal health project, Sanwo-Olu said the projects were part of his administration’s efforts to bring development in Badagry at par with other areas of the state.

With the completion of the four-floor MCC, which is already being operated, Sanwo-Olu said the State Government had expanded healthcare infrastructure and improved access to quality health services in the town.

“Today’s commissioning activities are in fulfilment of part of the promises we gave our citizens in Badagry and I am delighted to be inaugurating three key projects that will enhance standards of living and boost development of human capital, particularly the 110-bed MCC we have completed in this part of Lagos.

“This is just a testimony to our assurance to the people and our commitment to deliver quality projects that will turn around the lives of our citizens. Not only the MCC we are handing over for public use today has an emergency service, it also caters for obstetrics and gynaecology. There are also laboratory, radiology, paediatrics and immunisation departments.”

He said the rehabilitation and expansion of the School of Anaesthesiology in the Badagry General Hospital were aimed at increasing the number of trained professionals in the field. He said such pivotal projects were being replicated in other locations across Lagos.

He said: “The people of Badagry and the adjoining communities now have increased access to quality and safe healthcare, and reduction. This will bring about complete eradication of maternal and infant mortality, as well as general improvement in all maternal and child health indices in this local government. All these benefits will in turn have a positive ripple effect on the development and socio-economic indices of Badagry.”

Also at the inauguration, Akinderu-Fatai said the housing project was uniquely designed and came with the convenience of low cost maintenance in terms of water usage and energy efficiency.

Akinderu-Fatai, a former member of the House of Representatives representing Oshodi Federal Constituency I, said the project had security and comfort features, such as streetlights, water treatment plant, central sewage treatment plant, strong perimeter fence and good road network.

“No doubt, the housing scheme has added great environmental and economic value to the Badagry community,” Akinderu-Fatai said.

He described the commissioning of the Affordable Public Housing Scheme Idale as an historic event because it is the first green and eco-friendly estate constructed by Lagos state.

He pointed out that the estate comes “with the convenience of low cost maintenance in terms of water usage and energy efficiency. It also boasts of infrastructure such as street lights, water treatment plant, central sewage treatment plant, perimeter fence and good road network”.

He lauded the development partner, Echostone Limited, for providing quality homes in a sustainable environment for the people of Lagos State.

He also revealed that the state has finalised agreement with Echostone Development and Family Home Funds for the construction of a Workers Village in Imota.

According to him, the proposed scheme will be backed by a convenient mortgage package that will be accessible to workers from both the public and private sectors.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

