Lagos Ex-MILAD, Buba Marwa Back to Relevance

For Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (retd), 2021 has begun on a very interesting note.

In the thinking of many, the appointment of the former military administrator of Lagos State as director general of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has further signified that his dwindling political career has finally been revived.

Since the Adamawa-born retired soldier left office as Nigeria High Commissioner to South Africa, a position he was appointed to by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he appeared to have been left in the cold.

After his tenure as a military administrator ended, he founded Albarka Airlines. He resigned as the chairman of the airline in 2005 to pursue his political career. But not long after, the aviation authorities grounded the airline for non-maintenance of its fleet.

Two years after, the Nigerian government withdrew the licence of the airline for not meeting the recapitalization requirements.

It will also be recalled that he had unsuccessfully sought the number one job of Adamawa State in 2011, with the intention to unseat the then incumbent Governor of the state, Murtala Nyako.

