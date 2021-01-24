In First Exco Meeting, Delta Govt Approves Kwale Industrial Park

•Orhuwhorun road reconstruction, others

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Government held its first Executive Council (EXCO) meeting of the year at Government House, Asaba, weekend, announcing the approval of key infrastructural projects, including the full establishment of the Kwale Industrial Park in Ndokwa West. The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed these while briefing newsman on resolutions at the meeting presided by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aniagwu said approval was given for the establishment of the multi-billion-naira Kwale Industrial Park with 25 per cent equity for the state government, while private operators would hold the remaining 75 per cent equity. He stated that the approval was a boost to the industrial park, the process of which establishment was slowed down by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The commissioner stated, “Today, being the first EXCO of the year, we considered quite a number of projects and we are hopeful that in the course of the year, we will begin to give trends to most of those projects that are outlined in the 2021 budget. So, our 2021 budget is fully operational.

“We started by approving the establishment of the Kwale Industrial Park. That establishment now means that we now have a Multi-Purpose Vehicle through which we are going to implement the full establishment and operationalisation of that industrial park. This Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that is being established in the name of Kwale Industrial Park is going to be the government’s eye. The government is going to hold not more than 25 per cent of the equity of that industrial park. And out of that 25 per cent, government will consider what is necessary to take care of host communities. We are not holding it in trust for host communities because we are paying compensation for the land that we are acquiring.”

The exco meeting also approved the widening and rehabilitation of the 2.1 kilometres Orhunwhorun Road in Udu Local Government Area in the Warri axis of the state at a total cost of N398.2 million.

The Information commissioner said the rehabilitation work would start from Orhunwhorun to DSC in Ovwian-Alaja, Udu Local Government Area. He said approval was also given for the construction of Aragba-Orogun township roads in Ughelli North Local Government Area at a total cost of N552 million, stressing that compensation would be paid in the construction of the road.

Similarly, approval was given for the overlay of the Old Lagos-Asaba Road through Umunede/Ekwuoma/Igbodo in Ika North-East Local Government Area at a total cost of N310 million.

Aniagwu disclosed that approval was given for the second Agricultural Policy of the state government to boost the agricultural sector in the state. He pointed out that the Exco considered the report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry into the Okpe-Urhobo Forest Reserve crisis, adding that the white paper from the panel was accepted by Exco to address the crisis.

The commissioner disclosed that the Head of Service would set up a panel to investigate a retired Director in the Ministry of Environment over his alleged encroachment on parts of the forest reserve.

The meeting approved the scrapping of the taskforce alleged to be involved in the harassment of land developers under the guise of Public Property Protection. It warned that the edict outlawing extortion and harassment of property developers, the Delta State Public and Private Property Protection Law of 2018, was still in force.

Aniagwu said the meeting also gave approval for the participation of Warri Wolves football club in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional League.

