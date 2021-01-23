Ortom Urged to Run for Senate in 2023

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kenneth Achabo, says Ortom deserves a seat in the Senate in 2023 to represent Benue North-west following his performance as governor of Benue State.

Achabo said this in a recent Radio Benue Interview Programme tagged “Special Time Out”

He said the governor had done well in infrastructural and capital development and need to be rewarded in 2023

“It is not time for politics yet, though there has been movements here and there, the governor has done very well and the only way we can thank him is to make sure we elect him to further represent us in the red chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja just like he is doing right now.

“It is going to be a very big project for me; I will make sure that in my own little contribution we actualise this because that is the only way we can thank him. Like I keep saying, we can’t go and give him money or yams, to thank him for what he has been doing for us. The only way we can show appreciation is for Zone B to make sure that we send quality representation; somebody that can go there and talk fearlessly.

“Somebody that can look the federal government eyeball to eyeball and tell them the truth, somebody that has his people at heart, somebody that was there when there are crises in a particular locality, he will leave Abuja and go as far as Agagbe or Mbabuande to find out what is happening.

