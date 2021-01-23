Kwara APC Crisis: Senator Ashiru Calls for Truce

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Senator representing Kwara South in the National Assembly, Lola Ashiru has called for truce over the unending crisis between the elders of All Progressives Congress(APC) in the Kwara State chapter of the party.

Ashiru made the appeal in Offa, the headquarters of Offa Local Government council area of the state when some party faithfuls across Kwara South paid him a visit in Offa .

He said such prolonged crisis may affect the unity and electoral success of the party at the long run.

He, however, urged the two warring leaders in the party to sheathe their swords in order to move the party forward..

Senator Ashiru bemoaned the potential damage the festering crisis could cause the party and its developmental agenda.

He stressed: “When the fight is prolonged, the party may lose cohesion, unity, strength which might result in the loss of the support of a significant proportion of the populace. This situation foretells a double electoral gain for the opposition.

“The fundamental things that we have achieved as progressives in the current political dispensation include being able to reinvent ourselves, institutionalising democracy and installing good governance.

“ But if we continue to indulge in bitter intra-party fight, we might lose all these gains and strengths which will be calamitous for the people of Kwara State”.

The senator, however described the ongoing feud as a passing phase in a democracy, but enjoined everyone to remain calm and sacrifice their ego.

He therefore assured the party faithfuls that an end to this current crisis is in sight.

Two warring leaders of the party in the state have been engaging in war of words over the removal of the chairman of the caretaker committee of the party in the state, Hon.Bashr Omolaja Bolarinwa.

While some leaders were kicking against the action, the other group were in support of the action of the national caretaker committee of the party.

