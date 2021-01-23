COVID-19: Aspira Launches Sanitizer Laundry Detergent in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Leading manufacturer of home products, Aspira Nigeria Limited yesterday in Kano, unveiled a new product, Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer Detergent Powder to the members of the public.

In his address of welcome, the Head of Marketing, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Mr. Santhosh Kumar Nair disclosed that the latest product had undergone all the necessary checks and was carefully manufactured to bring about a more hygienic and healthier society.

He further said that the product was a result of the endless desire of the company to serve the society in better ways adding that, “Our commitment to the society and to health care has expanded our product range to sanitizers, dish- washers and dental health care products”

The grand -launch, which was held at Tahir Guest Palace in the state capital, attracted their customers, traders, key -market drivers and the media. Mr. Nair recalled that Aspira Nigeria Limited has an unblemished reputation as the flagship of a number of market leading brands such as Viva, Sabil, Chic, Family Care Baby and Me. while assuring that the new product would offer a fulfilling product- experience to customers.

The Chairman, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Ahmadu Haran Danzago, in his remarks, stated that the product could not have entered the market at a more auspicious time, given the present global push for improved personal care and hygiene, including the need for a cleaner and safer environment.

He appreciated the people of Nigeria, the company’s customers in particular, for their unshaken patronage and loyalty to their various range of products, while promising them a happy and prosperous relationship in the years to come.

Also, the Brand Ambassador, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Sani Musa Danja, expressed profound delight at the unveiling of the new product, stating that the product- launch was in line with the tradition of the company to break new grounds and deliver high- quality products to their customers.

Danja, a leading celebrity in Nigeria and beyond, implored the people of the state and Nigerians in general to go for the latest product from the portfolio of Aspira Nigeria Limited as it is the best in the market.

He assured them of a thrilling experience as the new product, in his words, “has been tested and proven to be of world class standards”.

The Product Manager, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ali Jammal recalled that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the company decided to develop a detergent that could reduce the risk of spreading ill- causing bacteria, in addition to keeping clothes stain- free. He said that Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer was the result of that courageous initiative..

He indicated that, “The new Laundry Sanitizer was developed under multi-enzyme and eco- friendly technologies and contains zero percent bleach. It is gentle on fabrics and works even in cold water”.

According to Mr. Jammal, Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer Detergent Powder contains an advanced formula that removes tough stains and leaves a long-lasting fragrance while stating that, “It is specially designed to keep your clothes bright and vivid, wash after wash.”

He explained that the new product is available in four different variants, namely 51x85gm, 27x180gm, 13x380gm and 9x900gm.

Speaking at the occasion of the launch, the Personnel Manager of the company, Alhaji Bala Adamu held that Aspira Nigeria Limited has since emerged as one of the fastest growing companies in Nigeria, becoming a market driver in the state, in the North and in some of the countries bordering Nigeria.

“Aspira was established in 2009, since then we have expanded to 12 manufacturing facilities as of today. As I speak, we have created over 3000 jobs, and with our upcoming facilities, we hope to create more job opportunities with a vision of youth empowerment and to reduce unemployment rate” he stated.

He explained that as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility and the need to give back to the society, they fumigated various local govt areas in the state as well as in nearby Jigawa and Kaduna States, during the recent COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“In addition, we distributed over 1 million face masks and mini- hand sanitizers to the members of the public to prevent the spread of deadly virus” he added.

“Our commitment to society has expanded our services to renovation of schools and we will be continuing to do similar activities in almost all states across Nigeria” said Alhaji Adamu.

The Personnel Manager added that the company’s huge success story could not have been possible without the support of the state government, their partners, customers and the members of the public.

