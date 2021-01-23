Bauchi Signs $70m Investment MOU with UK Firm

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a PowerDot, a UK-based energy firm for provision of affordable uninterrupted electricity through incineration of municipal solid waste to energy at an affordable cost.

The Memorandum of Understanding which is a $70 million investment covered provision of 10 megawatts of power through waste.

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU at the Mini Chamber, Government House, Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed pledged to provide the required support for the smooth execution of the firm’s project in the state.

The governor, who pledged to protect their investment in the state, observed that the initiative will enhance internally generated revenue, create employment opportunities in addition to bringing industrialisation to the state.

“Today is a very auspicious day, we welcome you to Bauchi and we extend our solidarity to your partners.” We will do all the needful for you to operate effectively in our state.”

“This MoU that we have signed to provide 10 megawatts of power through waste is key towards providing good governance.”

Governor Mohammed declared the interest of his administration to continue to partner with the federal government and to comply with power regulations to harness enough waste abound in the state.

In a remark, the Group Managing Director of the United Kingdom-based firm, Ambassador Anthony Esere said Bauchi State “is the second in the entire Africa to benefit from such investment from the organisation.”

Ambassador Anthony Esere who said the firm would commence work in the state in March this year, noted that the initiative would bring positive development to the state.

“Your Excellency, our organisation is very pleased to be in Bauchi State to bring investment of 70 million dollars,” Esere said.

The Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Environment and Forestry, Musa Wakili Nakwada described the initiative as a welcome development and timely investment in the state.

Earlier, the Director General, Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir said the investment would go a long way in boosting critical sectors of the economy including, power and environment.

