Travel Agencies Reposition for 2021

The Group Managing Director, Finchglow Group, Mr. Bankole Bernard has identified ways travel agencies can reposition for better business in 2021.

Bernard who made this known during the annual trade partners’ forum in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Beyond the Pause – Travel Post Covid-19, said that travel agencies must be ingenious and creative to survive after the COVID-19 devastation in 2020.

“2020 was indeed a turbulent year for most of us in the travel industry due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. One way or another our businesses have felt the impact of the pandemic but we must not lose hope, rather, we must keep hope alive and open up to the opportunities around us,” Bernard noted.

While encouraging the trade partners, Bernard stressed the need to focus on ancillary services. He noted that travel agencies need to step up their game both in the use of technology, in creating new experiences and ideas.

“We need to begin to look inward by focusing on ancillary services during and post Covid-19. We need to begin to sell beyond tickets, the Covid test is something we should sell and encourage travellers to take because it is now a mandatory travel requirement for most countries.

“More than ever before, this is the time we need to encourage travellers to buy travel insurance,” he added.

Bernard also encouraged the trade partners to be on top of their games by developing capacities, embracing the new distribution capability, which has been activated by Finchglow Travels in Nigeria.

The Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO), Mr. Ezekiel Ikotun added that travel during and beyond the COVID-19 would focus more on the process, people and technology.

