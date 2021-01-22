Policeman, Soldier Nabbed for Alleged Robbery in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

A newly recruited police constable, David Friday, and a serving Nigerian soldier, Innocent Victor, were yesterday paraded by the Ondo State Police Command for alleged armed robbery.

While David was attached to Olofin Police Station in Idanre Local Government Area of the state, Victor was said to be serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Owena Cantonment.

The duo were reportedly armed with a Jack knife and other dangerous weapons at Ojadale junction where they attacked and robbed some persons

Items they reportedly stole were N6,000, one Itel mobile phone valued at N8,500; 30 litres of petrol and N125, 000.

The state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, who paraded the suspects, alleged that David earlier stole an (exhibit) motorcycle at his duty post.

According to Salami, “He was being tried for that motorcycle theft when he was caught conspiring with a soldier to rob some people with a dagger.

“We paraded them, and the victims identified them, even as other victims came and identified them. When we are done with our investigation, we will charge them to court.”

The two suspects denied committing the said offence. The soldier said he was held for being on illegal duty just as David denied robbing anyone.

Other suspects paraded were one Wasiu Lateef, who was alleged to have defiled a teenager at an uncompleted building in Lapanu village, and a suspected teenage kidnapper, Bello Ali, who could not explain what he was doing in a forest between Uso and Ogbese.

The police commissioner, who also paraded a fake soldier, Desmond Ikechukwu, said the suspect impersonated the army to intimidate members of the public.

Desmond, who confessed that he was not a soldier, said he wore the uniform to a bar when he was arrested.

