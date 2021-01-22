Nigeria Records 1,964 New Covid-19 Cases, Seven Deaths

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Nigeria recorded 1,964 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

According to the daily statistics of Covid-19 cases posted on the website of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country recorded a total of 1,964 new confirmed cases and seven deaths on Thursday.

The statistics said that till date, 116,655 cases have been confirmed, while 93,646 cases were discharged and 1,485 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 1,964 new cases are reported from 24 states — Lagos (824), FCT (246), Plateau (166), Kaduna (128), Ogun (76), Nasarawa (74), Anambra (69), Edo (50), Rivers (45), Ondo (44), Niger (40), Oyo (38), Adamawa (35), Kano (31), Akwa Ibom (27), Gombe (19), Kwara (13), Ekiti (12), Delta (6), Kebbi (6), Bauchi (5), Ebonyi (4), Osun (3), and Zamfara (1).

