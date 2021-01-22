Emirates Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Accessible to Employees, Others

Emirates Airline, along with dnata, are among the first transport and air services organisations in the world to offer employees the option to get vaccinated against the COVID-19.

The airline said it rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination programme for its substantial UAE-based workforce in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

It added that the inoculation drive began on Monday January 18th, with priority being placed on its frontline aviation workforce, including Cabin Crew, Flight Deck and other operationally focused roles.

The Emirates Group said it is making both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines, which have been approved by the UAE health authorities, conveniently accessible to its employees at various company locations across the UAE.

Inoculation appointments run 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure as many essential aviation workers as possible can get the vaccine.

Emirates Group employees in the UAE can also opt to get vaccinated at government designated medical centres and clinics, as the UAE’s leadership and health authorities have spared no effort to make vaccines free and accessible to the population.

According to the data compiled by Our World In Data, a research website based at Oxford University, the UAE is ranked second highest in the world for vaccination rates, with over 19.04 doses administrated for every 100 people, and close to 1.9 million vaccinations have been given to citizens and residents since their rollout in December 2020. The UAE is also on track to inoculate over 50 per cent of its population by the end of March.

