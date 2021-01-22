Boko Haram Causing Havoc in Nasarawa, Says Sule

By Deji Elumoye

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state on Friday cried out that the Boko Haram terrorist group had extended its activities to the state by causing havoc across the state.

The governor has therefore sought the assistance of the federal government in waging war against the terrorist group.

Sule told newsmen after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House that although the terrorists had been dislodged from Toto local government area where they had camped, they have regrouped at the Nasarawa/Benue border from where they are now launching attacks on residents.

He said he was at the Presidential Villa to discuss the security situation in the state among other issues, including the possible federal government take-over of Jitata road, which serves as an alternative route from the state to the FCT.

According to him, the state has continued to have security challenges, noting that having briefed the president, he is confident that action will be taken to curtail the menace.



